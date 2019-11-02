International Development News
Development News Edition

RSS banks on Muslim leaders of BJP to maintain harmony following SC verdict on Ayodhya

RSS leaders held a marathon meeting with Muslim leaders of BJP here on Friday night ahead of the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict, that is likely to be delivered in the coming few days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 18:00 IST
RSS and BJP . Image Credit: ANI

RSS leaders held a marathon meeting with Muslim leaders of BJP here on Friday night ahead of the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict, that is likely to be delivered in the coming few days. The RSS approach is to keep BJP Muslim leaders at the forefront in its bid to ensure peace and harmony in society. For which, four committees have been constituted for communicating with the community with Muslim Rashtriya Manch at its pivot.

BJP leaders like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Shahnawaz Hussain, Shazia Ilmi, BJP national president of Minority cell Abdul Rashid Ansari, Chairman Minority Commission Saiyed Gairul Hasan Rizvi were present at the meeting attended by senior RSS functionaries Krishna Gopal, Indresh Kumar and others. With the Supreme Court expected to deliver the verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case in the next few days, the RSS is discussing ways to ensure that cordial atmosphere and harmony is maintained and is working out dos and don'ts.

Senior RSS leaders held three-day deliberations at Adhyatm Sadhana Kendra in Chhatarpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

