J-K DGP congratulates security forces for arresting LeT terrorist in Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Saturday congratulated security forces after they arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Sopore, saying that the clean up of terrorists in the area has been successful to a great extent.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh speaking to media persons on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Saturday congratulated security forces after they arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Sopore, saying that the clean up of terrorists in the area has been successful to a great extent. "I want to congratulate security forces as clean up (of terrorists) in Sopore has been successful to a great extent. There are still some people, who are attempting to spread terrorism here. But our police and army always stay alert," Singh told media persons here.

Speaking about the present condition in Sopore, he said that the situation is much better now. Earlier in the day, security forces arrested a terrorist identified as Tariq Channa, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore and seized arms and ammunition from his possession.

As per the police records, he was involved in terror crimes and civilian atrocities.The terrorist was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by 179th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police."179Bn CRPF, adgpi, and JmuKmrPolice conducted a joint operation in Sopore, Baramulla, J-K and apprehended 01 LeT terrorist. Arms and ammunition recovered," tweeted the CRPF. (ANI)

Also Read: Six civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

