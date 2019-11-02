International Development News
Development News Edition

164 young soldiers join Ladakh Scouts regiment

  PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 02-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 18:08 IST
As many as 164 recruits, hailing from different parts of Ladakh, were on Saturday inducted into the Army after completing a rigorous training programme, a defence spokesman said. An attestation parade for the induction of the young soldiers into the Ladakh Scouts regiment was held at Regimental Centre in Leh, he said.

The spokesman said the ceremony conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army was reviewed by General Officer Commanding, Trishul Division, Major General Sanjiv Rai. It was attended by a spectrum of civil and military dignitaries, including war heroes of the regiment and parents of the recruits, he said.

He said the young soldiers took oath in unison to serve the nation. Maj Gen Rai congratulated the young soldiers for the impressive parade and urged them to devote their lives in service of the nation, the spokesman said.

The reviewing officer also exhorted them to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirit of the Army, he said.

