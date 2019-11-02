DPCC asks South Delhi civic body, police, PWD to intensify action to combat air pollution at ITO

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department and traffic police to intensify action to combat high levels of air pollution at ITO, the city's busiest traffic intersection. The DPCC in a statement said that many government offices and institutions of public importance are located at ITO and during peak hours, there is heavy traffic movement in the area that causes a lot of road dust suspension.

As Delhi's air quality reached "severe" level, more intensified actions to combat air pollution were required from various departments, it said. The DPCC directed SDMC and PWD to deploy maximum number of mechanised road sweeping machines and water sprinklers near ITO and roads leading to Sarai Kale Khan and the Supreme Court.

"Deploy maximum number of staff for manual road sweeping in inner lanes (wherever required) and garbage collection," it said. The pollution control body also asked the agencies to take action against construction activities which have been banned till November 5 and remove construction and demolition waste if found.

The traffic police has been directed to deploy maximum number of police/traffic personnel to ensure smooth traffic movement near the area and roads leading to Sarai Kale Khan and the Supreme Court.

