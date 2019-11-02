Jammu gets high security, facelift ahead of first 'Darbar Move' as UT

Security has been beefed up in Jammu ahead of the first 'Darbar Move' on Monday after the reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Under the bi-annual 'Darbar Move', the government of Jammu and Kashmir functions for six months each in Srinagar and Jammu.

This is the first 'Darbar Move' after the state's bifurcation into UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which came into existence on October 31. The Civil Secretariat and other government offices closed in Srinagar on October 25-26 and will reopen here along with the Raj Bhavan on November 4.

Jammu has also received a major facelift to welcome the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu. Murmu assumed charge as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, along with R K Mathur who was appointed the first Lt Governor of Ladakh, on October 31 at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

A senior police official said adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the civil secretariat, Raj Bhavan and other key installations besides areas where government employees are going to stay. The deployment of police and paramilitary forces has been strengthened in the city and along vital roads, including the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, he said, adding that security in areas along the border has been further tightened.

The official said CCTV cameras at important installations and thoroughfares, including the secretariat, have been made operational to maintain a close vigil, while the traffic police has also devised a plan to ensure there are no traffic jams on vital roads. Authorities have also chalked out a plan to deal with any protest on the opening day of the Civil Secretariat, the official said.

"Like yesteryears, all necessary security and other arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth functioning of Civil Secretariat and other move offices here," Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma told PTI. Verma, who had chaired several review meetings over the past couple of weeks to oversee the arrangements for the 'Darbar Move', said Lt Governor Murmu would be presented a ceremonial guard of honour on the reopening of the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

He said the renovation, face-lifting and other allied works inside and outside the Civil Secretariat have almost been completed, while arrangements are also in place for residential accommodation for employees. Many roads in the city were macadamized or repaired over the past month while damaged street lights have been restored. Labourers have been cleaning pathways and painting road sides.

The practice of 'Darbar Move' was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme heat of Jammu during summers and biting winters in Srinagar. The practice was continued by elected governments post-independence and the cities of Srinagar and Jammu get facelifts ahead of every 'Darbar Move'.

