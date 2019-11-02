International Development News
Development News Edition

Jammu gets high security, facelift ahead of first 'Darbar Move' as UT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 19:14 IST
Jammu gets high security, facelift ahead of first 'Darbar Move' as UT

Security has been beefed up in Jammu ahead of the first 'Darbar Move' on Monday after the reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Under the bi-annual 'Darbar Move', the government of Jammu and Kashmir functions for six months each in Srinagar and Jammu.

This is the first 'Darbar Move' after the state's bifurcation into UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which came into existence on October 31. The Civil Secretariat and other government offices closed in Srinagar on October 25-26 and will reopen here along with the Raj Bhavan on November 4.

Jammu has also received a major facelift to welcome the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu. Murmu assumed charge as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, along with R K Mathur who was appointed the first Lt Governor of Ladakh, on October 31 at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

A senior police official said adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the civil secretariat, Raj Bhavan and other key installations besides areas where government employees are going to stay. The deployment of police and paramilitary forces has been strengthened in the city and along vital roads, including the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, he said, adding that security in areas along the border has been further tightened.

The official said CCTV cameras at important installations and thoroughfares, including the secretariat, have been made operational to maintain a close vigil, while the traffic police has also devised a plan to ensure there are no traffic jams on vital roads. Authorities have also chalked out a plan to deal with any protest on the opening day of the Civil Secretariat, the official said.

"Like yesteryears, all necessary security and other arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth functioning of Civil Secretariat and other move offices here," Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma told PTI. Verma, who had chaired several review meetings over the past couple of weeks to oversee the arrangements for the 'Darbar Move', said Lt Governor Murmu would be presented a ceremonial guard of honour on the reopening of the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

He said the renovation, face-lifting and other allied works inside and outside the Civil Secretariat have almost been completed, while arrangements are also in place for residential accommodation for employees. Many roads in the city were macadamized or repaired over the past month while damaged street lights have been restored. Labourers have been cleaning pathways and painting road sides.

The practice of 'Darbar Move' was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme heat of Jammu during summers and biting winters in Srinagar. The practice was continued by elected governments post-independence and the cities of Srinagar and Jammu get facelifts ahead of every 'Darbar Move'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Junaid Khan fined for breaching PCB code of conduct

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowler Junaid Khan has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee for violating the Pakistan Control Board PCB code of conduct during his sides Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan, which ended in a draw in Quetta o...

In view of pollution, open activities to be restricted in Haryana schools: Dushyant Chautala

In view of the rising air pollution owing to stubble burning, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that the Education Department has been asked to ensure that open activities are restricted in the schools across ...

First shipment of new Ebola vaccine arrives in DR Congo

Goma DR Congo, Nov 2 AFP The Congolese medical authorities said Saturday they had received the first shipment of a new Ebola vaccine as the central African country battles its second deadliest outbreak of the virus this decade. The health m...

Turkey to send back foreign Islamic State fighters

Istanbul, Nov 2 AFP The Turkish government said on Saturday it would send foreign Islamic State fighters captured in Syria back to their countries of origin, despite the unwillingness of notably Europe states to take them in. We are not goi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019