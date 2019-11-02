Jharkhand: Naxalite killed in encounter

A Naxalite of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) outfit was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, police said. An encounter broke out between personnel of the CRPF and the Jharkhand Jaguar, the state's anti-Naxal force, and Naxalites of the TPC at Navdih under Lawalong police station limits, a release by the police headquarters here said.

The encounter, that ensued during an operation against TPC cadres in the area, is underway, it said. The security forces recovered an AK-47 and an SLR rifle, ammunition and other materials from the area..

