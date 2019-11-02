Srinagar: Medical services operating normally in Govt GB Pant Children Hospital

Medical services are operational in a normal way at the Government GB Pant Children Hospital in the city despite the current situation in the area. "We are here for two days. There is a rush here always but the doctors regularly treat the patients here in a good way," a man who had got his child admitted in the hospital said.

"We came from a distant village in Kupwara. Our child was shifted here and has been treated well here. The operations in this hospital are going on as usual irrespective of the outside situation," he added. A doctor employed in the hospital said that around 9,000 patients had come for lab tests in the last month.

"The laboratories at Government GB Pant Children Hospital are all fully functional. For the investigation side, every test is available in the hospital. Under the National Health Mission (NHM), all the treatments are done free of cost. We got around 9,000 patients for lab tests in the last month," the doctor said. "There is a drastic improvement in government sector hospitals. Tests are available in every hospital these days. The referrals are less because of the improvement in the district hospitals," Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, Medical Superintendent said.

Speaking on the situation following the abrogation of Article 370, Singh said: "After August 5, we had stocked medicines for three months in the hospital. The previous Governor had approved two vehicles for the hospital. All facilities were improved here." (ANI)

