Instead of advertisements, Delhi government should have spent money to tackle pollution: Vijay Goel

Things would have been better if the Delhi government had invested the money in addressing the problem of pollution rather than on advertisements, said former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, Goel said: "If the Delhi government had allocated these crores of rupees, which they spent on advertising, to solve the problem of stubble burning and pollution, things would have been better today."

"They spent crores on advertisements, saying that pollution in Delhi was reduced by 25 per cent. If that was the case, then what about the current condition of the city," he asked. Citing various reports, Goel stated that stubble burning only caused 4-10 per cent of pollution in the city.

"I would like to ask the government that what are you doing about the reasons responsible for the rest of 90 per cent pollution," he said. The BJP leader also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of not fulfilling its promises made to the public to reduce pollution."In 2016, Health Minister Satyender Jain said that air purifiers and mist making devices will be deployed on major roads. So far not even one is installed," he said.

"Neither has a single bus nor an e-bus has arrived. Imran Hussain in 2018 said smog-free towers will be installed but no tower is visible so far," he said. The air quality in the national capital has slumped to the 'hazardous category' with the pollution level hovering near 400. (ANI)

