International Development News
Development News Edition

India calls upon SCO member-states to work together to defeat terrorism, combat climate change

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 21:16 IST
India calls upon SCO member-states to work together to defeat terrorism, combat climate change

India on Saturday called upon the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to strengthen and implement all existing international laws "without exception and double standards" to combat terrorism and its enablers. Addressing the 18th meeting of Council of Heads and Governments (CHGs) of the SCO countries as the special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Singh urged the SCO, of which Pakistan is also a member, to work together in defeating challenges like terrorism, climate change, endemic poverty, underdevelopment, pandemics, and inequality.

Singh "called upon the member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to strengthen and implement all existing international laws and mechanisms, without exceptions or double standards, to combat terrorism and its enablers", according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry here. "Terrorism continues to disrupt our societies and undermine our developmental endeavors. It is important for SCO countries to come together to deal with this menace," Singh added.

Emphasizing that "unilateralism and protectionism have done well to none", he reiterated India's commitment to a transparent, rules-based, open, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its center. "We need approaches, which are inclusive, transparent and firmly anchored in multilateralism. Successful multilateralism also needs adherence to core principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference, and mutual cooperation," he added.

Singh also said India is ready to share its experience and expertise in skill development and capacity building in areas such as telemedicine, medical tourism, resource mapping, the launching of satellites, agricultural education and effective and affordable pharmaceuticals. He congratulated Russia for successfully holding the SCO joint military exercise 'CENTER 2019' in Orenburg, aimed at evolving drills of the participating armies in the fight against international terrorism.

Singh also voiced the government's resolve of providing an enabling economic ecosystem for partner countries to invest and do business in India. He listed out various initiatives taken by the government in this regard including relaxing FDI reforms, allowing 100 percent foreign investment in coal mining and contract manufacturing, easing sourcing norms for single-brand retailers and approving 26 percent overseas investment in digital media.

Highlighting the government's 'Make in India' program, the Defence Minister invited SCO countries to enter into collaborative joint ventures in India, saying that significant work has already been undertaken towards improving 'Ease of Doing Business' in the country. "We strongly support the initiative to facilitate cooperation among small and medium-sized enterprises within the SCO. The food industry is another potential area of collaboration. SCO members can work together for technology and investment support to food processing and put in a supporting logistics chain," he said.

Singh said economic cooperation is the foundation cementing the future of the people and ensuring them a better life. He also invited SCO Member states to join the 'Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure'. India has taken the initiative of launching the coalition to assist countries in upgrading their capacities for developing resilient infrastructure.

"India would be holding Joint Urban Earthquake Search and Rescue exercise of SCO member States along with SCO Expert level meeting on disaster prevention later this week," he added. Singh said India is honored to host the next meeting of Council of Heads of Government in 2020. In the run-up to the meeting, he said, India is planning to organize a series of events aimed at enhancing trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation among SCO Members.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, Prime Ministers and Heads of Delegation of SCO Member States, Secretary-General of SCO Vladimir Norov and Executive Director of Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Jumakhon Giyosov also participated in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CM asks CBI to probe investment of UPPCL employees' provident fund in scam-hit firm

Lucknow, Nov 2 PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday transferred to the CBI the ongoing probe into the investment of UP power corporations employees provident fund money in scam-hit DHFL, an official said here. Till ...

Director, 3 engineers among 38 held for violating ban on construction work in Noida, Gr Noida

A director and three engineers were among 38 people arrested on Saturday from sites of five real estate groups in Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the ban on construction activities imposed in the Delhi-NCR over an alarming s...

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude shakes Bosnia

Bosnian seismologists say a 4.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken the Balkan country, damaging some buildings and rattling residents. The earthquakes epicenter on Saturday afternoon was near the central Bosnian village of Turbe, but was felt ...

Report: Patriots activate WR Harry from IR

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver NKeal Harry has been activated off injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. The Patriots have yet to publicly announce the move for Harry, who began the season on inju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019