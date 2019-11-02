International Development News
Badaun police orders probe as its men again resorts to security check of road users at gun point

The Badaun police on Saturday ordered a probe into yet another instance of its personnel undertaking security check of road users and their vehicles at gun point. The district police launched the probe after photographs of policemen subjecting road users to security checks at gun point a day earlier in Moosajhag area of the district went viral on the social media.

The district police earlier in June this year too had subjected people to security checks at gun point with both their arms held up in air in hands-up position. Reacting to the latest instance of security check at gun point, Badaun's Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi told PTI, "This is a serious matter and the SP City will be probing it. Stringent action will be initiated against the guilty persons."

Taking cognisance of the latest round of aggressive security checks, he added, "The policemen have already been directed not to threaten commuters while undertaking any vehicle search. "If there is any information about any suspected criminal trying to take a road route, then barricades should be erected, so that the common people do not face any problem," said Tripathi.

Earlier in June this year too, the Badaun Police had subjected people to security checks at gun points with both their arms held up in air in hands-up position. A video and some photographs of the policemen frisking people and checking their vehicles at police barricades on roads with one policeman pointing gun at them, forcing them to stand motionless in hands-up position had then gone viral on various social media platforms in the area.

In one photograph, Bagrain police post in-charge Rahul Kumar Sisodia under the Wazirganj police station could be seen pointing a pistol at passers-by with other policemen frisking them. SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi had then said, "Criminals generally move with firearms and there have been several instances of attack on policemen during security checks. Hence, this has been done as a precautionary measure. When two cops are conducting checks, one cop is in an alert mode, so that no untoward incident takes place."

PTI CORR NAV RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

