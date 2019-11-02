International Development News
Development News Edition

Wind brings down pollution levels in Delhi, still in 'severe' category

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 21:28 IST
Wind brings down pollution levels in Delhi, still in 'severe' category

Pollution levels in Delhi and neighbouring cities dropped marginally on Saturday with a slight increase in wind speed, a day after the region recorded its worst air quality forcing authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activities and declare a public health emergency. The city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 402 at 8 pm. It was 484 at 4 pm on Friday, according to official data.

However, 20 out of 37 monitoring stations recorded AQI in the 'severe' category (401-500). Vivek Vihar was the most polluted at 450 followed by Anand Vihar and ITO, both at 448. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 455, 432 and 429, respectively, at 8 pm on Saturday. On Friday, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida had an AQI of 496 at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus or emergency" category. In a crackdown on violators, authorities arrested 34 people including a director and three engineers, from sites of five real estate groups in Noida and Greater Noida for carrying out construction activities despite the ban.

Over 22,000 cases of stubble burning had been witnessed in Punjab and more than 4,200 incidents in Haryana in the recent days, officials said. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution, however, reduced from 44 per cent on Friday, the season's highest, to 17 per cent on Saturday, according to government air quality monitor SAFAR.

Weather experts said there is a significant improvement in wind speed and it will increase gradually. Winds gusting up to 20-25 kilometres per hour are likely in the region from Sunday to Tuesday, they said. Scattered rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi is likely on November 7 and November 8 under the influence of Cyclone Maha and a fresh western disturbance, the weather office said.

This rainfall, however light, will be significant in terms of reducing the effect of stubble burning, and will wash away pollutants, they said. On Friday, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared the public health emergency, following which the Delhi government decided to shut all schools. The EPCA also banned construction activities in Delhi-NCR till November 5.

The AQI entered the 'severe plus' or 'emergency' category late Thursday night in Delhi, the first time since January this year. Amid a blame game over failure to check toxic haze that has enveloped the national capital and neighbouring areas, the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on Saturday called for urgent intervention by the Centre to develop and implement a joint plan with the states to address the "serious" situation.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar of postponing meetings with state environment ministers thrice, on September 12, October 17 and on October 19, saying either he has no time or does not consider treating the national capital's poor air quality a priority. Kejriwal, meanwhile, wrote to Javadekar saying air pollution "is not a Delhi specific issue, it is a North India issue and therefore, requires a North India solution under the "chairmanship" of the Union Minister.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also wrote to Javadekar requesting him to convene a meeting of chief ministers of Delhi and neighbouring states to prepare a joint strategy to address the problem of severe pollution in the National Capital Region. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too stressed on the need for the Centre's urgent intervention, underscoring that his state was not oblivious to the misery of people in the national capital, "whatever many around the country might have been led to believe." PTI GVS KIS GJS UZM VSD NSD

NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CM asks CBI to probe investment of UPPCL employees' provident fund in scam-hit firm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday transferred to the CBI the ongoing probe into the investment of UP power corporations employees provident fund money in scam-hit DHFL, an official said here. Till the CBI takes over t...

Delhi HC holds meeting on lawyers-police clash

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel held an over five-hour-long meeting with senior judges on Saturday regarding the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court. After receiving news of the clash, the chief justice convene...

BJP-affiliate gives awards to film, television personalities

A cultural organisation affiliated to the BJP on Saturday conferred the Shyamaprasad Bangiyo Samman to film and television personalities of the state. The award, instituted in the name of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee...

Italy to ban flights by Iran's Mahan Air from mid-December

Italy is set to ban flights by Irans Mahan Air, an Iranian industry official said on Saturday, as the United States seeks action against the airline accused by the West of transporting military equipment and personnel to Middle East war zon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019