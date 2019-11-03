International Development News
Development News Edition

Army to help boost connectivity in border areas of U'khand: Gen Rawat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 14:16 IST
Army to help boost connectivity in border areas of U'khand: Gen Rawat
Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said the Army and the Air Force will give all support to the Uttarakhand government in its efforts to boost connectivity, infrastructure and telecom facilities in areas close to the border with China. Steps are underway, he said, to create advance landing facilities in high altitude areas of the state close to the border.

"We are constantly in touch with the state government and steps are underway to create advance landing facilities or airfields as proposed by the chief minister in high altitude areas of the state close to the China border," the Army Chief said. "The Indian Army or the IAF will give all its support to the state government to boost air, rail or road connectivity in remote border areas in higher altitudes," Gen Rawat said in his address at the second edition of Raibar, a state government-sponsored program to deliberate on measures for development of the state with focus on remote hilly areas.

Gen Rawat praised the state government for steps being taken to utilize natural resources at its disposal for the state's development. He spoke of efforts being made by the state government to encourage walnut and pine nut farming in high altitude villages and methodical cultivation of medicinal herbs, that the Himalayan region abounds with, for their great commercial value.

"Those who live in Uttarakhand or have love for the land will agree that if there is heaven anywhere in the world it is here and here only. All we have to do is propel it on the path of progress," the Army chief, who himself hails from a village in Pauri district, said. Noting the large representation of Uttarakhand in the armed forces, he said the state has always been sending its brave soldiers to the borders to protect the country.

"I am confident that brave sons and daughters of Uttarakhand will never hesitate in fighting the country's enemies and terrorism even if that means laying down their lives," he said. Gen Rawat, who along with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat honored 30 war widows and mothers of martyred soldiers from the state, said the role played by them in successive wars and counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir can never be forgotten.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Fast & Furious 9 – More on Keanu Reeves, Cardi B, Cody Walker, Jordana Brewster’s appearance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britains Brexit Party, said he would not stand in the next months election, choosing instead to campaign countywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons EU divorce deal.I have thought very hard about this How do...

32 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to low visibility caused by pollution

Pollution caused a major disruption at Delhi airport on Sunday as 32 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog, officials said. The flights were diverted to Amritsar, Jaipur, Mumbai and Lucknow airports.While Air India said ...

Chinese news agency slams 'barbaric' Hong Kong office attack

Chinas state-owned Xinhua News Agency denounced the attack on its office in Hong Kong by pro-democracy protesters as barbaric during a melee that marked nearly five months of unrest in the Chinese territory. More protests are being planned ...

Thomas Cook India not part of brand's global sale to China's Fosun: CMD

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Sunday said the sale of the company to Chinas Fosun does not include regions of India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.With regard to recent media reports pertaining to the sale of the Thomas Cook Globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019