International Development News
Development News Edition

Free bus service to Sultanpur Lodhi for Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 17:32 IST
Free bus service to Sultanpur Lodhi for Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary
Image Credit: Flickr

The Punjab government on Sunday said that free bus service will be provided for devotees visiting Sultanpur Lodhi for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. In a statement, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said 1,500 buses would ply daily across the state from November 5-12 to take devotees to Sultanpur Lodhi, a Sikh pilgrimage site in Kapurthala district.

The minister said a detailed schedule of the buses has been sent to the Deputy Commissioners and Sub Divisional Magistrates of all districts. Buses have been allotted village and city wise in every assembly constituency so as to ensure that a maximum number of devotees are able to make the pilgrimage. The tourism department has also started a 24x7 toll-free number, 1800-180-0550, to enable people to obtain any information with regard to the 'Prakash Parv' celebrations.

Thousands of devotees visit Sultanpur Lodhi daily to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Ber Sahib and other Sikh temples. Guru Nanak Dev had spent 14 years of his early life at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has visited the historic town a number of times in recent weeks to personally supervise the arrangements to celebrate the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NRC a 'base document' for future, Assam's development hit by 'arm chair commentators': CJI

Chief Justice of India CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday strongly defended the current exercise of National Register of Citizens NRC in Assam, saying prior to it there was guesswork on the number of illegal immigrants in the state that had fuelled...

Supreme leader: Iran has outflanked US since 1979 revolution

Irans supreme leader says his country has outmaneuvered the United States in the four decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran has trapped the other party in the corner of the ring in many cases.He says US...

Bollywood not for those who are shy, sensitive, says Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria believes she needs to open up as a person and become a go-getter if she wants to fit in Bollywood. The actor, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, said there are work opportunities for everyone, be it outsiders or ind...

Nepal President sacks all 7 province chiefs

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has sacked the governors of all seven provinces at the recommendation of the government, his office said on Sunday.The President relieved the governors from their posts in accordance with the constitution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019