Cyclonic storm Maha to make landfall in Guj on Nov 6: IMD

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 18:46 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 18:35 IST
Cyclonic storm Maha to make landfall in Guj on Nov 6: IMD
Severe cyclonic storm Maha is likely to make landfall along Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Diu on the night of November 6 and bring heavy to very heavy rains till the next day, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. It is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours before making landfall, it added.

"Severe cyclonic storm Maha lay centered at 580 kilometers southwest of Diu and 550 kms southwest of Veraval. It is most likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall between Dwarka and Diu on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning with wind speeds of 120 kilometers per hour," said regional IMD director Jayanta Sarkar.

"The storm will cause heavy to very heavy rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat on November 6-7. It is moving towards Oman but will recurve towards the Gujarat coast on Monday," Sarkar informed. Officials said ports across Saurashtra have been asked to hoist danger signal number two to warn vessels and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

