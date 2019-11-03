Principal secretary to PM, cabinet secy to hold meeting on air pollution in Delhi-NCR
The principal secretary to the prime minister and the cabinet secretary will hold a high-level meeting Sunday evening to discuss the issue of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, officials said. Besides Delhi officials, the meeting will be attended by representatives of Punjab and Haryana governments via video-conference, they said.
P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold the meeting. Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the 'severe plus' category at several places.
Authorities have announced a public health emergency in the national capital. Schools have been shut in Delhi and Noida till Tuesday. Pollution caused a major disruption at Delhi airport on Sunday as 37 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Previous Cong governments were scared of threats of terrorists, says PM Narendra Modi at rally in Haryana's Rewari
We're planning to have maximum female teachers in girl schools, says Rajasthan Education Minister
Punjab bypolls: Campaigning ends, voters to decide fate of 33 candidates on Oct 21
Union min Som Parkash asks EC to keep extra vigil on Cong workers during Punjab bypolls
Punjab: Govt expecting around 165 lakh metric tonne produce as paddy procurement starts