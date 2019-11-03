Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad districts to be closed on Nov 4 & 5 due to pollution: Haryana govt
The Haryana government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts amid the smog enveloping major parts of the nation of the capital region. The schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts will stay shut on November 4 and 5 owing to the air pollution in the two districts, a state government spokesperson said.
The timing for the schools in Sirsa districts too have been changed and they would hold classes between 10 am and 3 pm till November 6, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
