Crops on 1.36 lakh hectares destroyed in rains in western Maha

Crops over an area of 1.36 lakh hectares has been damaged in western Maharashtra due to unseasonal rains over the past few days, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar. Pune division consists of Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

"In Pune region, as per preliminary assessment, crops on at least 1.36 lakh hectares in 51 tehsils have been destroyed due to unseasonal rains," Mhaisekar said. He said crops like grapes, rice, soyabean and sorghum have largely been destroyed.

Crop loss assessment work will be completed by November 5 if there are no further rain interruptions, he added. According to officials, Pune region has witnessed 137.24 per cent of the annual average rainfall, with Sangli leading with 182.5 per cent, followed by Pune (158.5), Satara (170.86), Kolhapur (120.24) and Solapur (91.75)..

