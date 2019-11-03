International Development News
Two persons arrested for killing a man

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a man in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said. The two arrested persons were hired by the husband of a woman for killing Rashmiranjan Swain, who was allegedly harassing the woman, the police said.

The two had killed Rashmiranjan Swain and thrown his body in a pond at Katara on October 22, Additional Superintendent of Police, B P Mishra said. Swain's body was recovered from the pond the next day after which police registered a case of murder and launched a probe into the matter leading to the arrest of Jagannath Das and Rakesh Ranjan Muduli of Balikuda area of the district, the ASP said.

Investigation showed that Swain was allegedly troubling a woman and had also tried to barge into her house, police said adding that the womans husband, who works in Maharashtra had warned Swain and asked him to stay away from his wife. The womans husband planned to eliminate Swain and struck a deal with Jagannath Das who along with his associate Muduli called the deceased to a place near the village pond on October 22. They allegedly killed Swain with a sharp weapon after offering him liquor and dumped his body in the pond, they said.

Police recovered a sharp weapon used in the crime, a motor-cycle, one mobile phone and Rs 27,000 cash from the arrested persons, while efforts are on to nab the husband of the woman, the ASP said..

