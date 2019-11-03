Thieves kill temple priest

A 55-year-old priest was allegedly killed by unidentified persons who stole cash from a temple in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred around Saturday midnight in Wadmauli village in Kej taluka, around 80 kms from here.

The deceased was identified as Ramling Thombre (55), a police official said. He said Thombre was hit with a sharp weapon on his head, resulting into instantaneous death.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning. Police are analysing CCTV footage for clues, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)