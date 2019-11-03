International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajnath calls for isolating nations adopting terror as state policy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 21:37 IST
Rajnath calls for isolating nations adopting terror as state policy
Image Credit:

Terming terrorism a global problem, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called for isolating all countries that have adopted terrorism as their state policy, in a reference to Pakistan. Speaking at the curtain-raiser of the first-ever India-Uzbekistan joint exercise 'Dustlik 2019' in Tashkent, Singh said defense cooperation is crucial to the bilateral ties between India and Uzbekistan. The drill will be held from November 4 to 13.

In the exercise, an Indian Army contingent will train along with Uzbekistan Army. The exercise will enable the sharing of best practices and experiences between the armed forces of the two countries and would lead to greater operational effectiveness, the defense ministry said. "Terrorism is a global problem. There are many examples where some countries have adopted terrorism as their state policy. The need of the hour is to condemn and isolate such countries," Singh said without naming Pakistan.

After the Uri terror attack, India has been trying to corner Pakistan by seeking to isolate it diplomatically on the issue of cross-border terrorism. Singh on Saturday, while addressing the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), had called upon the member countries to strengthen and implement all the existing the international laws and mechanisms, without exception or double standards, to combat terrorism and its enablers.

Pakistan is also a member of the SCO. On Saturday, Singh had met his Uzbek counterpart Major General Bakhodir Nizamovich Kurbanov and discussed ways to intensify their defense ties. Three MoUs were also signed including one on military cooperation between the two nations.

Describing 'Dustlik 2019' as an example of the growing defense collaboration between India and Uzbekistan, Singh expressed confidence that the soldiers of the two countries will stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the time of need. He assured the Government of Uzbekistan that the Indian armed forces would provide all possible assistance to their Uzbek counterparts for their modernization and capacity building. He also promised India's enhanced support to Uzbekistan in military medicine, saying that the MoU signed after his bilateral meeting with the Defence Minister of Uzbekistan is a step in the direction.

He affirmed India's commitment to developing a state-of-the-art IT complex in the Armed Forces Academy of Uzbekistan for the benefit of their soldiers. "We will send a team of expert IT professionals and English language instructors to share their expertise with the students of Knowledge Academy," he added. Identifying 'Military-Technical Cooperation' as an area of huge potential, Singh said India is always ready to share its accomplishments and achievements with Uzbekistan in this field. He expressed confidence that both countries will benefit from this cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Firefighters beat back Southern California wildfire as winds lighten

Firefighters working overnight to contain a Southern California wildfire made significant headway on Sunday, containing 50 of the blaze with the aid of cooler weather and lighter winds after it burned thousands of acres of dry brush and far...

College students protest against govt's inability to counter health emergency in Delhi

Students from universities across Delhi on Sunday formed a human chain in Connaught Place to protest against the governments inability to handle the rising pollution levels in the city. Students from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru Unive...

Everyone should maintain restraint after Ayodhya verdict: Spiritual leader

Spiritual leader Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth Maharaj has appealed to both Hindus and Muslims to maintain restraint after the Ayodhya case verdict later this month. The seer said celebratory procession should be avoided and no effort should be ...

Muslims facing 'systematic discrimination' in criminal justice

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged the members of the minority community were experiencing systemic discrimination in the criminal justice system regardless of the party in power. He was reacting to the acquittal of one of the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019