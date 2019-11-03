International Development News
Delhi records poorest air quality in 3 years

  • Updated: 03-11-2019 21:47 IST
Pollution levels in Delhi peaked to a three-year high on Sunday as hundreds of distraught people took to social media to say they wanted to leave the city due to poor air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 494 at 4 pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497.

Twenty-one of the 37 air quality monitoring stations recorded AQI between 490 and 500 with air quality sensors at Aya Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar and Aurobindo Marg peaking out at 7 pm. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Faridabad with AQI 493, Noida (494), Ghaziabad (499), Greater Noida (488) and Gurgaon (479), also breathed extremely polluted air.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the city's overall AQI reached as high as 708 around 5 pm, which is 14 times the safe level of 0-50. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The apocalyptic haze stiffened its choke-hold on Delhi and satellite towns as scattered rains on Saturday increased humidity, leading to smog and a cloud cover preventing sun rays from warming the ground. Low visibility due to smog at the Delhi airport led to diversion of 37 flights to other airports.

The spurt in pollution levels also prompted the administrations in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad to shut all government and private schools till November 5. The Delhi government on Friday directed closure of schools till November 5. "Wind speed increased significantly on Sunday. But the smog, due to high humidity after scattered rains, and a cloud cover didn't let sun rays reach the ground. As a result, the air near the ground remained cold and heavy," Mahesh Palawat, a senior scientist at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, explained.

NASA satellite imagery showed vast swathes of the northern plains, covering Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal, blanketed under a smoky haze. Weather experts said any significant improvement in the situation is highly unlikely unless there is a rainfall, which may occur on November 7 and 8 under the influence of Cyclone Maha and a western disturbance, washes away the pollutants.

On Twitter, hashtags 'DelhiBacho' and 'DelhiAirEmergency' trended for a major part of the day as hundreds of people expressed their willingness to leave the NCR till the situation ameliorates. Many also severely criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to go ahead with the first India-Bangladesh T20 match at the Firoz Shah Kotla Grounds, disregarding concerns about the health of players and thousands of spectators.

"Delhi ppl should leave at least for 1-2 weeks.. It is painful to live," a Delhi resident tweeted. "I think it's time to leave Delhi. Went out for groceries and came back with eyes burning," another said. According to a survey released on Sunday, over 40 percent of residents of Delhi and NCR want to move to another city because of bad air quality, while 16 per cent want to travel during the period. The survey involved 17,000 respondents from Delhi and NCR.

A group of environmentalists wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi requesting him to save "the children, the elderly and our most-vulnerable who suffer the worst effects of pollution". Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will monitor the alarming pollution situation in Delhi and neighboring states on a daily basis, it was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by the principal secretary to the prime minister on Sunday.

P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, reviewed the situation arising out of severe air pollution in the National Capital Region, and other parts of north India. Senior officials from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi joined the meeting through video-conferencing, according to a statement. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the pace at which the Centre was distributing machines among farmers for in-situ management of straw to prevent stubble burning.

"Till now 63,000 machines have been made available to farmers in Punjab and Haryana. There are 27 lakh farmers in these states. How long would it take to distribute machines to all these farmers? For how long do we have to bear this pollution," he asked.

