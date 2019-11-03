International Development News
Hindi poet Uday Pratap Singh gets lifetime achievement award

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 21:53 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 21:51 IST
Hindi poet Uday Pratap Singh gets lifetime achievement award
Image Credit: Twitter(@BSKoshyari)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday presented the lifetime achievement award to renowned Hindi poet Dr Uday Pratap Singh. The award was presented at the Hindi poetry festival 'Anubhuti' organized by Paasbaan-e-Adab, a cultural organization, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Noted Hindi writers and poet Dr. AShok Chakradhar, Inspector General of Police Quaiser Khalid, Dikshit Dhankauri, Athar Shakil, filmstars Rajpal Yadav, Maya Govind and others were present on the occasion. Two books authored by IG Khalid were also released on the occasion.

