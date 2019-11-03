International Development News
Development News Edition

Lt Guv Murmu calls on Union min Jitendra Singh in Jammu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 21:56 IST
Lt Guv Murmu calls on Union min Jitendra Singh in Jammu
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Days after assuming charge as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday evening met Union Minister Jitendra Singh here, officials said. Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam was also present at the meeting which took place at the residence of the Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here and lasted for nearly two hours.

The prevailing situation in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir came up for a detailed discussion during the meeting, according to officials. The meeting assumes significance as it took place on the eve of the reopening of the Civil Secretariat-- the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government-- and other offices in Jammu as part of the bi-annual 'Darbar Move' under which the government functions six months each in Srinagar and Jammu.

The Civil Secretariat and other government offices closed in Srinagar on October 25-26 and will reopen here along with the Raj Bhavan on November 4. This is the first 'Darbar Move' after the state's bifurcation into two UTs - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - which came into existence on October 31.

Murmu assumed charge as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, along with R K Mathur who was appointed the first Lt Governor of Ladakh, on October 31 at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

College students protest against govt's inability to counter health emergency in Delhi

Students from universities across Delhi on Sunday formed a human chain in Connaught Place to protest against governments inability to handle the rising pollution levels in the city. Students from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru Universit...

Everyone should maintain restraint after Ayodhya verdict: Spiritual leader

Spiritual leader Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth Maharaj has appealed to both Hindus and Muslims to maintain restraint after the Ayodhya case verdict later this month. The seer said celebratory procession should be avoided and no effort should be ...

Chiefs QB Mahomes to sit vs. Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss his second straight game on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings visit, the team confirmed on Sunday morning. Mahomes, who had been listed as questionable as he recovers from a dislocate...

Muslims facing 'systematic discrimination' in criminal justice

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged the members of the minority community were experiencing systemic discrimination in the criminal justice system regardless of the party in power. He was reacting to the acquittal of one of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019