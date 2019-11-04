International Development News
Development News Edition

Meet Sharangouda Patil who quits govt job to pursue farming

A former constable, Sharangouda Patil, who gave up his government job to follow passion for farming has become a true inspiration. Patil is now pursuing farming and oil mill business in Kalaburagi district's Nandikoor village.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kalaburagi (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 11:08 IST
Meet Sharangouda Patil who quits govt job to pursue farming
Former police constable, Sharangouda Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A former constable, Sharangouda Patil, who gave up his government job to follow passion for farming has become a true inspiration. Patil is now pursuing farming and oil mill business in Kalaburagi district's Nandikoor village. The 32-year-old is a resident of Nandikoor village in Kalaburagi district. He had resigned from the police constable post in 2016 and started with oil mill business and flower farming.

"I am a post-graduate in masters of arts. I worked as a constable for three years in Bengaluru, but then I lost interest and I quit my job in 2014. Then I started pursuing farming. I also produce organic oil for everyone and I am getting good marketing response for both farming and oil mill business. I earn double income now as compared to my previous job," said Patil. "I feel so peaceful when I work for myself and others as well, life is good. I would like to convey a message to the youth that they should not get upset in case they do not get a job. They should go for a job or business that makes them happy," he added.

Along with farming, Patil produces two kinds of organic oils for the villagers in order to keep them away from unhealthy food oil. "Patil is a well-educated man. In 2014 he joined as a police constable but after three years, I don't know what changed his mind, he quit his job and came back to his village to pursue farming. Villagers urged him not to leave his job as everyone does not get that kind of job," said Pawan Kumar, a villager.

"He first tried growing flowers on one-acre land which bloomed successfully. A lot of farmers were encouraged by Patil and even they started flower farming. Patil also runs an oil mill business. He produces two kinds of oils which are absolutely pure and chemical-free. People run behind a government job but Patil has set a unique example by leaving his job and pursuing farming." Kumar stated that Patil has not only become a true inspiration for other farmers and youth in the village, but he has also provided the people of Nandikoor village with employment opportunities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BJP, Shiv Sena will eventually form govt, says source close to Sharad Pawar

By Archana Prasad Expressing his views on the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, a source close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the saffron alliance will eventually form the government in the state because they a...

Infosys climbs 5.5 pc on no prima facie evidence to corroborate whistleblower allegations

Shares of software major Infosys jumped over five per cent on Monday after it said there is no prima facie evidence yet to corroborate any of allegations by the whistleblowers. At 12 noon, the stock was trading at Rs 726.10 apiece, up 5.55 ...

Railway officials rescue dog, puppies trapped under pile of rails in Bhopal

Railway officials rescued a dog and her two newborn puppies from beneath a pile of rails at a yard near Bhopal station here. The six-hour-long rescue operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of the Divisional Railway Mana...

Three polls point to a new stalemate in Spanish Nov 10 election

A general election in Spain on Sunday is unlikely to break the current political gridlock, as neither left-wing or right-wing parties are set to win a parliamentary majority, three polls for Spanish newspapers predicted on Monday. Polls car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019