SC agrees to consider bail application of 1984 anti- sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will consider the bail application of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was sentenced to life in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi decided to hear the matter after it was mentioned before it by Kumar for an early hearing.

The Delhi High Court had in December last year convicted Kumar for killing five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment area of Southwest Delhi and burning down a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar on November 1 and 2 in 1984. The High Court had convicted him by reversing a verdict given by a trial court in the case. (ANI)

