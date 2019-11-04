International Development News
Development News Edition

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC to consider according urgent hearing to Sajjan Kumar's bail plea

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 11:24 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 11:23 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider according urgent hearing to the bail plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Shekhar Naphade that the bail plea of Kumar be accorded urgent hearing.

"We will see to it," the bench said when lawyers for Kumar prayed for urgent listing of the bail application. Earlier the former Congress leader had moved the top court challenging the conviction and award of life imprisonment by the high court.

He has also sought bail during the pendency of his appeal in the apex court. Kumar, 73, who is lodged in jail, had resigned from the Congress after he was convicted by the high court.

The case in which he was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and the burning down of a gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II. The high court had convicted and sentenced Kumar to spend the remainder of his life in jail for the offenses of criminal conspiracy and abetment in the commission of crimes of murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of communal harmony and defiling and destruction of a gurudwara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Infosys climbs 5.5 pc on no prima facie evidence to corroborate whistleblower allegations

Shares of software major Infosys jumped over five per cent on Monday after it said there is no prima facie evidence yet to corroborate any of allegations by the whistleblowers. At 12 noon, the stock was trading at Rs 726.10 apiece, up 5.55 ...

Railway officials rescue dog, puppies trapped under pile of rails in Bhopal

Railway officials rescued a dog and her two newborn puppies from beneath a pile of rails at a yard near Bhopal station here. The six-hour-long rescue operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of the Divisional Railway Mana...

Three polls point to a new stalemate in Spanish Nov 10 election

A general election in Spain on Sunday is unlikely to break the current political gridlock, as neither left-wing or right-wing parties are set to win a parliamentary majority, three polls for Spanish newspapers predicted on Monday. Polls car...

UPDATE 3-Three people in critical condition as protests rock 'heavy-hearted' Hong Kong

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial ...
