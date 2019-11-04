International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: Kejriwal carpools with ministerial colleagues on first day of odd-even

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday carpooled with his ministerial colleagues Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, in an attempt to encourage the practice of sharing vehicles during the odd-even period.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 11:45 IST
Delhi: Kejriwal carpools with ministerial colleagues on first day of odd-even
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday carpooled with his ministerial colleagues Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, in an attempt to encourage the practice of sharing vehicles during the odd-even period. AAP leader and labour minister Gopal Rai stated that they will be defeating the menace of pollution through this initiative.

Rai said, "We will defeat pollution same as we defeated Dengue. BJP leader Vijay Goel making fun of the scheme is equivalent to making fun of Delhi citizen's right to live". Kejriwal also urged all citizens to use carpooling and follow rules of the car rationing scheme.

"If there were 30 lakh vehicles on Delhi road every day and it will be reduced to 15 lakh now, it naturally will lead to a reduction in pollution", he said. He also cornered the Central government on the issue.

"Pollution is an issue of the whole of North India and Delhi alone can't do much about it. The central government has to act on it and why do they blame Delhi and its residents about it", Kejriwal stated. The Delhi Chief Minister also stated that cab aggregator companies have been directed to not to do surge pricing during the period of odd-even.

Commenting on the stand of BJP leader Vijay Goel where he said that he will not follow the provisions of the odd-even scheme, Kejriwal said, "It is not right and very disheartening to see that BJP leaders are doing politics on this issue of odd-even. They should not do it." Delhi government's odd-even scheme came into force from 8 AM on Monday morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging all citizens to use carpooling in order to control the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

A flagship scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP)-led Delhi Government, the odd-even scheme is a car rationing system aimed at combating pollution, by allowing the cars with odd and even number plates to ply on the roads of the national capital on alternate days. The scheme which has started from today will go on till November 14 and will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm. It will not be effective on Sunday, November 10. (ANI)

Also Read: AAP asks CPCB to 'take a leaf out" of Arvind Kejriwal's book' on how to tackle pollution

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Railway officials rescue dog, puppies trapped under pile of rails in Bhopal

Railway officials rescued a dog and her two newborn puppies from beneath a pile of rails at a yard near Bhopal station here. The six-hour-long rescue operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of the Divisional Railway Mana...

Three polls point to a new stalemate in Spanish Nov 10 election

A general election in Spain on Sunday is unlikely to break the current political gridlock, as neither left-wing or right-wing parties are set to win a parliamentary majority, three polls for Spanish newspapers predicted on Monday. Polls car...

UPDATE 3-Three people in critical condition as protests rock 'heavy-hearted' Hong Kong

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial ...

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc after Q2 net loss; recovers most of losses later

Shares of Yes Bank on Monday plunged about 15 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter. The scrip made a weak opening and tumbled 9.98 percent to Rs 59.95 on the BSE.At the NSE, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019