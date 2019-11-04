Vijay Goel's act depicts BJP's 'mentality': Sanjay Singh on BJP leader's protest against odd-even

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday hit out at BJP leader Vijay Goel for opposing the odd-even scheme and stated that his act depicts BJP's 'mentality'. Singh's comments came in reference to Goel's announcement of a symbolic protest wherein he will ride through the streets of Delhi to oppose the odd-even scheme. He had termed the scheme as an "election stunt" and "drama".

Speaking to ANI Singh said, "It is very unfortunate that the life of over two crore people of Delhi is in danger due to increasing pollution in the city, but rather than working to control pollution, Goel is talking about violating traffic rules. This shows the mentality of BJP." "Today eight cities of Uttar Pradesh are dealing with severe pollution issues. Despite this, BJP is not serious to curb and control pollution. Once again, I appeal to the Central Government and Environment Minister to call a meeting of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi Chief Ministers in order to plan and jointly control pollution," he added.

Singh further claimed that the state government has taken several steps to curb and control increasing pollution but the government would not be able to deal with pollution issues alone. The neighboring states should join hands to do so. "BJP should cooperate in this regard because this is a sensitive issue. This problem needs a united effort," said Singh.

Pollution levels across the national capital have peaked in the last few days, making breathing difficult. Thick smog in parts of the city is also lowering visibility that affected road and air traffic. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the situation "unbearable" and said the people of Delhi are suffering. The odd-even scheme, a flagship program of the AAP government, will be in force until November 15. It entails private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits to be allowed on odd dates and those with even digits on even dates.

Delhi is currently reeling under severe air pollution as the air quality is dipping to hazardous levels across the national capital.

