International Development News
Development News Edition

P Chidambaram files rejoinder in Delhi HC after ED opposes his bail in INX Media case

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday filed a rejoinder before the Delhi High Court in response to a reply filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging his regular bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 15:30 IST
P Chidambaram files rejoinder in Delhi HC after ED opposes his bail in INX Media case
Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday filed a rejoinder before the Delhi High Court in response to a reply filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging his regular bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case. In the rejoinder, Chidambaram contended that he was granted bail in the same case which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Congress leader further said that no part of the triple test, which includes flight risk, influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence, has been made out by the agency to deny him the bail. He asserted that no details have been given by the ED regarding the witness tampering by him. "Fifteen days of police custody has already been served by Chidambaram and no ground is made out for further investigation," the rejoinder submitted.

The ED, which is probing the money laundering charges against him, had on October 16 arrested Chidambaram and secured his custody from a special court. Subsequently, he was sent to the judicial custody till November 13. After he filed the regular bail plea, the agency opposed it by asserting that he used the high office of the country "for his personal gains"

"Proceeds of crime were generated on the act done by P Chidambaram in his capacity as the finance minister. Considering the gravity of the offences against him, bail should not be granted," the agency submitted. The ED said that the grant of bail to him by the court would go against its zero-tolerance policy against corruption and set a wrong precedent for corruption cases.

Chidambaram was, however, granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister. Thereafter, a case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

Also Read: Not a flight risk: SC grants bail to P Chidambaram in INX Media case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India attaches importance to Myanmar's cooperation against insurgent groups: PM Modi to Suu Kyi

A stable and peaceful border was an important anchor for the continued expansion of bilateral partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to Myanmars State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and sought her countrys cooperation against i...

Motor racing-Verstappen stirs up Ferrari over engine comments

Ferrari has responded angrily after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen suggested the Italian teams poor performance at the U.S. Grand Prix was linked to Formula Ones governing body closing a potential engine loophole. Ferrari had racked up six ...

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking regulation of boats

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Government on a petition seeking directions to regulate boats across the country. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana sought the governments response on a petition filed by former ...

INSIGHT-How one county scrambled to keep America measles-free

In Rockland County, New York, a wooded suburb 30 miles north of Manhattan, a teenage boy lay in a room in an empty wing of a health clinic, in a fetal position, coughing.It was October 2018. The boy had measles, which spreads through the ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019