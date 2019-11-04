International Development News
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: Protesters climb radio tower demanding job opportunities

Some unemployed youth on Monday held a protest against the government at the All India Radio office in Vijayawada.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 15:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Protesters climb radio tower demanding job opportunities
Youths in the premises of All India Radio office in Vijaywada. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Some unemployed youth on Monday held a protest against the government at the All India Radio office in Vijayawada. They also climbed over a tower inside the AIR office premises while raising slogans against the government.

Some women protestors also threatened to set themselves on fire if their demands aren't heard. The protestors demanded Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to do justice with them and demanded employment opportunities.

One of the protestors alleged that he has appeared for an examination for posts in the village horticulture department. "We received hall tickets, call letters and after all the process we were to be selected for the jobs. But now with no jobs, we are left with no option but to commit suicides", one of the protestors claimed.

Later, Suryaraopeta police team also arrived at the protest spot and attempted to calm down the protestors. A fire department team was also deployed at the spot as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Thousands of Hong Kong protesters stage illegal march; metro stations close

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India attaches importance to Myanmar's cooperation against insurgent groups: PM Modi to Suu Kyi

A stable and peaceful border was an important anchor for the continued expansion of bilateral partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to Myanmars State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and sought her countrys cooperation against i...

Motor racing-Verstappen stirs up Ferrari over engine comments

Ferrari has responded angrily after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen suggested the Italian teams poor performance at the U.S. Grand Prix was linked to Formula Ones governing body closing a potential engine loophole. Ferrari had racked up six ...

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking regulation of boats

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Government on a petition seeking directions to regulate boats across the country. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana sought the governments response on a petition filed by former ...

INSIGHT-How one county scrambled to keep America measles-free

In Rockland County, New York, a wooded suburb 30 miles north of Manhattan, a teenage boy lay in a room in an empty wing of a health clinic, in a fetal position, coughing.It was October 2018. The boy had measles, which spreads through the ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019