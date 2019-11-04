J-K: 15 injured in Srinagar market grenade attack

As many as 15 people were injured in a grenade attack that took place in a market in Srinagar on Monday. The attack took place in a market on Maulana Azad road here. The injured have been rushed to the hospital for medical care.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area following the attack. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: 16 new professor, associate professor posts for Jammu, Srinagar GMCs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)