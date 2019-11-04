International Development News
J-K: 15 injured in Srinagar market grenade attack

As many as 15 people were injured in a grenade attack that took place in a market in Srinagar on Monday.

  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 15:52 IST
Visuals from the market on Maulana Azad road on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 15 people were injured in a grenade attack that took place in a market in Srinagar on Monday. The attack took place in a market on Maulana Azad road here. The injured have been rushed to the hospital for medical care.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area following the attack. More details are awaited. (ANI)

J-K: One dead, 18 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

One person was killed while 18 others including 15 civilians and three Sashastra Seema Bal SSB personnel were injured in a grenade attack at a market on MA Road here Monday. Terrorists lobbed a grenade on civilians near HSHStreet area in Sr...
