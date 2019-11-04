J-K: 15 injured in Srinagar market grenade attack
As many as 15 people were injured in a grenade attack that took place in a market in Srinagar on Monday.
As many as 15 people were injured in a grenade attack that took place in a market in Srinagar on Monday. The attack took place in a market on Maulana Azad road here. The injured have been rushed to the hospital for medical care.
A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area following the attack. More details are awaited. (ANI)
Also Read: 16 new professor, associate professor posts for Jammu, Srinagar GMCs
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- people
- injured
- hospital
- security personnel
ALSO READ
People News Summary: A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo
Youngsters compose rap song to urge people to vote in Maharashtra polls
Article 370 not issue in Hry, people have seen through BJP's game of diverting attention: Selja
BJP's 'anti-people', 'anti-poor' face exposed in Goel's comment on ending electricity subsidy: AAP
People are becoming more careful, there is safer work environment: Bobby Deol on impact of #MeToo