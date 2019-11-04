Passengers face hassle at airports across India as IndiGo's server goes down

Passengers taking IndiGo flights on Monday morning at airports all over India faced major hassle as the airline's server was down for around an hour across the entire network. As servers were down, the check-in counters of the budget-carrier were unable to issue boarding passes to passengers, leading to long queues at airports.

With around 48.2 percent share of the domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is India's largest airline. "We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers today in the morning due to the system being down across airports for under an hour. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now," IndiGo said in a statement issued around 2 pm.

In a statement issued around 11.30 am, the airline said: "Our systems have been down across the network since morning. As a result, we are expecting our operations to be impacted across the airports. All efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest." "We regret the inconvenience caused to all our passengers. While we are pro-actively informing them about the situation, for assistance, we request all passengers to contact us on our social media handles or reach out to our customer care," it added.

