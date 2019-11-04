International Development News
Development News Edition

Woman tahsildar burnt alive in office in T'gana over suspected

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:57 IST
Woman tahsildar burnt alive in office in T'gana over suspected

In a gruesome incident, a woman tahsildar in Telangana was allegedly burnt alive by a man in her office at nearby Abdullapurmet in broad daylight on Monday over some suspected land dispute, Police and Revenue officials said. Vijaya Reddy, in her mid 30s, died on the spot and two other staff in the office were injured trying to rescue her, a senior Revenue official said adding the assailant also suffered burns in the daring attack that sent shock waves.

The incident happened at around 1.30 pm. A local person by name Suresh poured petrol on her and set here afire. As per the preliminary information, he had some land dispute, the official said without elaborating. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh MBhagwattold reporters that all three injured had been admitted to a nearby hospital.

This is first time that such an incident happened in a government office. The man, involved in the attack, also suffered burns and undergoing treatment in a hospital. He is in our custody. He suffered 50-60 per cent burns, he said. Quoting preliminary investigation, he said said the attack seemed to be linked to some land dispute issue.

Why he did it or whether somebody provoked him to do this will be known during investigation. Who gave him entry into the government office is being looked into, he added. A thorough investigation would be carried out and the matter will be tried in a fast track court as this was a murder and attempt to murder case, the Commissioner said.

Vijaya was alone in her chamber when the assailant entered it, doused her in petrol and set her afire, Ibrahimpatnam Revenue Divisional Officer Amarender said. According to an eye-witness, a loud sound was heard following which some staff rushed to the Tahsildars chamber and saw her running out engulfed in flames.

We heard a loud sound from Madam's chamber and ran towards it and saw madam in flames. We tried to save her, the eye-witness said. The incident led to chaos in the Tahsildar office, thronged by public, and scores of shocked revenue employees later staged a protest seeking justice while the body of the Tahsildar was being taken to hospital for post-mortem.

Telangana Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy and senior police officials reached the spot. Condemning the incident, the minister said the motive for the attack was yet to be ascertained as the assailant was also injured and currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

"If there is any grievance people should approach appropriate authorities. Officials also work for the welfare of the people only. They (people) should not resort to heinous acts. This is not the correct way," Sabita Reddy said. Congress MP from Bhongir constituency Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who also visited the office after the incident, alleged discrepancies in land passbooks were being witnessed in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two-day consultation meeting at IISER

A two-day consultation meeting is being held by the IISER here from Tuesday as part of the process of framing a National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications by the Department of Science and Technology. The meeting will be held...

IPS officer Aditya Mishra appointed chairman of Land Ports Authority of India

Senior IPS officer Aditya Mishra was on Monday appointed as the chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India LPAI, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry. Mishra is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.The Appoin...

Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognizing her 25-year career on U.S. television, organizers said on Monday. DeGeneres, 61, will be only the second recipient of the Carol Burnet...

Thief killed in firing by security guard in Assam

A thief was killed in firing by a security guard of a government paper mill at Panchgram here when he and his accomplices attacked the security personnel posted there, official sources said on Monday. The gang of five thieves armed with l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019