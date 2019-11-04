International Development News
Development News Edition

ACB files chargesheet against officer in a five-year-old bribery case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:26 IST
ACB files chargesheet against officer in a five-year-old bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday filed a chargesheet against a former medical superintendent of Kathua district hospital who was caught red handed while accepting bribe nearly five years ago. The chargesheet was filed against Manoj Bhagat in the court of special judge anti-corruption in Kathua after sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused was obtained from the competent authority on completing the investigation of the case, an ACB official said.

He said the next date of hearing has been fixed on December 3. Acting on a complaint by Sunil Sharma, owner of Health Care Medicos and attorney holder of Messrs Khajuria Medical Agency Kathua, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Bhagat, a resident of Jammu, on December 24, 2014 while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, the official said, adding he was subsequently released on bail.

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that the medical superintendent had demanded the bribe to release his payment against the supply of medical items delivered to the hospital as per agreement executed by the firm with Bhagat's predecessor after following codal formalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq: Forces open fire at protesters in Baghdad; at least 5 dead

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Iraqi capital Baghdad which killed at least 5 people on Monday, according to Reuters.Further details are awaited....

HC allows SAD (Delhi) prez Paramjit Sarna to travel to Pak till Nov 16

The Delhi High Court Monday allowed Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi President Paramjit Singh Sarna, who was stopped at the Attari border, to go to Pakistan for visiting Nankana Sahib. Justice Navin Chawla suspended the Look Out Circular LOC issue...

Warning over Cambodia's garment workers as EU tariff threat looms

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Nov 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tens of thousands of garment workers in Cambodia could face exploitation if proposed EU trade sanctions cause major fashion brands to downsize there, labour rights activists ha...

Mahindra Holidays Q2 net profit at Rs 24 cr

Mahindra Holidays Resorts India on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.42 crore for the September quarter. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 3.34 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19.Total income during the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019