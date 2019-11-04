International Development News
Development News Edition

We are helpless, says Punjab farmers on stubble burning

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mohali
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:32 IST
We are helpless, says Punjab farmers on stubble burning
Image Credit: Flickr / CIAT

Despite the ban on stubble-burning that is choking Delhi and other areas in northern India, farm fires continue around this Punjab village, just 20 km from the state capital Chandigarh. "We are helpless," says a farmer, citing the cost of equipment meant to tackle crop residue without burning it.

The 35-year-old did not wish to be named, fearing action by enforcement agencies against the practice in Punjab and Haryana that is seen as a major cause of the spike in pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The farmer, who cultivates four acres of land he has taken on a contract, said he cannot afford any delay in getting his fields clear of stubble from the previous crop before sowing the next one.

"If we do not burn the residue, wheat sowing will be delayed and that will ultimately affect the yield," he said. He said buying specialized equipment like "Happy Seeder" and other machines described as paddy straw chopper, super straw management system or rotavators is not economically viable for a small farmer like him.

Happy Seeder costs about Rs 1.50 lakh and requires a 65 horsepower tractor. Together, they will cost him an unaffordable Rs 8 lakh, he said. Such equipment should be rented out by cooperative societies, he added. Happy Seeder is a tractor-mounted machine that cuts and lifts paddy straw, sows wheat, and deposits the straw over the sown area as mulch.

Mehar Singh Theri, a leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur), demanded Rs 200 per quintal as government bonus on paddy for pollution-free management of stubble. "Otherwise farmers will not stop burning crop residue," he said, accusing the Punjab government of harassing farmers with penalties.

He alleged that some impaneled suppliers had inflated the prices of recommended equipment for paddy straw management. Theri claimed that the super straw management system which is used with combine harvester is sold at Rs 1.05 lakh by suppliers on the government panel, but can be bought for Rs 75,000 in the market.

"The government should give us subsidy on machinery which we buy from other than the impanelled suppliers," he said. The BKU leader also had doubts over the use of machinery like Happy Seeder.

"The constant use of Happy Seeder will bring down the wheat crop yield, and this has been witnessed in fields here," he said, a claim trashed by the state government's agriculture department. A Gharuan farmer claimed he has seen wheat yield drop by 10 quintals per acre with its use last year.

But Punjab Agriculture department officials accuse some farm union leaders of "misleading" small farmers. "We have been giving a subsidy of 50 percent to individual farmers and 80 per cent to cooperative societies for buying farm machines," an official said.

Officials said if stubble is disposed of with the recommended machinery, the soil's fertility actually increases. The state's wheat yield would go up by one million tonnes per season if the practice is universally adopted, they claim.

Officials said about 20,000 pieces of farm equipment have been supplied to Punjab farmers this year under a centrally sponsored scheme to promote mechanization. Last year, 28,000 machines were given out. According to official data, Punjab has witnessed over 22,000 incidents of stubble burning so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sangma to explore business oppotunities with Bangladesh

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that the state shares the longest boundary with Bangladesh but accounts for only one per cent of the nearly 10 billion dollar trade between India and that country.. Sangma said he wil...

German minister urges Iran to return to nuclear accord

Irans announcement that it has developed advanced machines to speed up its uranium enrichment jeopardizes an agreement with world powers, Germanys foreign minister said on Monday, urging Tehran to return to the original accord.Iran has buil...

Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a program to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos.Yinka Shonibare - a Tu...

ArcelorMittal says calling off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

Paris, Nov 4 AFP Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Monday it was pulling out of the purchase of struggling Italian group Ilva after Italys parliament removed a legal protection deemed necessary to undertake crucial environmental work without c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019