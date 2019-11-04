Water bodies brimming in TN due to 'kudimaramathu' works:

Most dams and water bodies in Tamil Nadu are brimming this year in view of the desilting works taken up under the 'kudimaramathu' scheme involving public participation in the past three years, state Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Monday. Speaking at a function where water was released from the Azhiyar Dam in the district, he said Chief Minister K Palaniswami had been taking various measures to address the needs of farmers and 'kudimaramathu' was part of it.

"Because of the scheme, today lakes, ponds and other water bodies in both rural and urban areas are full and it will benefit the farmers," he said. 'Kudimaramathu' is a practise, which was in vogue a long time ago, where people contribute a percentage of capital or physical labour in managing water resources and the state government had revived it in 2017 as a long-term plan toward effective management and conservation of water resources.

The water released from Azhiyar Dam would irrigate 22,332 acres in Pollachi and Anamalai areas in the district, Velumani said. A total of 2,250 Million cubic feet of water will be released for 135 days with specific intervals, he said asking the farmers to use the water judiciously so that they get more yield..

