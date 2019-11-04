BYPL ensured uninterrupted power supply for India-B'desh T20 cricket match due to ban on gensets

Power discom BYPL used state-of-the-art technology to ensure uninterrupted power supply for India-Bangladesh T20 cricket match here as there was a ban on the use of generator sets in view of "severe" air pollution, a spokesperson of the company said on Monday. The match at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday was won by Bangladesh.

The use of power through the grid helped saved 20 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, the spokesperson of the BSES Yamuna Power Limited(BYPL), said. "The match was organised solely on grid power as the use of diesel gensets in Delhi-NCR was banned by EPCA (Environmental Pollution -- Prevention and Control -- Authority)," he said.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), which organised the match, had an electricity connection of 1800 KW at the stadium. They approached BYPL for an additional load of 1500 KW. "Thus, a total electricity load of 3300 KW (3.3 MW) was required at the stadium," he said.

Apart from network augmentation, BYPL used various state-of-the-art technology to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the venue during the match. BYPL CEO P R Kumar said the discom lived up to the challenge and provided uninterrupted and reliable power supply during the match.

A team of 75 BSES officials was stationed at the venue to take care of any unforeseen contingency during the match.

