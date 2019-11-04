International Development News
Development News Edition

Stubble burning: Centre should give financial assistance to farmers, says Amarinder

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:33 IST
Stubble burning: Centre should give financial assistance to farmers, says Amarinder
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday reiterated that the Centre should give financial assistance to farmers to wean them away from the practice of stubble burning. He also lashed out at the Centre for its alleged apathetic attitude towards the problem of paddy residue burning.

"The ball is in the Centre's court and it should take concrete decisions to resolve the problem," Singh said when asked to comment on the issue of finding a lasting solution to paddy straw burning. The chief minister underlined the need for financial assistance to farmers to gradually bring a halt to the practice of stubble burning, pointing out that 75 percent of Punjab's farmers had land holdings of less than two acres and it was not viable for them to manage the paddy straw scientifically.

On Sunday, Singh had tweeted, "Compensation by Central Govt to the farmers for stubble management is the only solution in the circumstances. I had written to PM @NarendraModi ji on 25th Sep & had written to him yesterday as well. The central govt has to step in and find a consensus to resolve the crisis." In September, Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking compensation of Rs 100 per quintal paddy to motivate farmers against stubble burning in open field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Union rejects Royal Mail strike offer as UK election looms

The main union at Royal Mail on Monday rejected an offer the company says is aimed at avoiding a strike that could affect mail deliveries ahead of a general election in December. Royal Mail told the Communications Workers Union CWU that if ...

Football sporting event to be held as part of 550th Gurupurb celebrations in Punjab

A sporting event named Sikh Football Cup will be organised in Punjab from November 23 to December 7 as part of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary celebrations. The event will be organised by Khalsa Football Club, a ...

UPDATE 1-UK lowers national terrorism threat level to "substantial"

Britain downgraded its national terrorism threat level to substantial from severe on Monday, its lowest level since 2014, interior minister Priti Patel said.The threat posed to the country has largely stood at severe for the last five years...

SC to examine whether convicts entitled to bail if HCs unable to dispose appeals speedily

The Supreme Court Monday decided to examine and evolve possible solution to a vexatious legal question as to whether convicts are entitled to bail if high courts are unable to speedily decide their appeals. A bench, comprising Chief Justice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019