Brother duo held for raping woman

A 24-year-old man and his 22-year-old brother were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman in Nagpur in Maharashtra in August this year, police said. The woman had come into contact with the main accused, Mukesh Raut, through an online dating site.

"Mukesh invited the woman to his residence in Sant Tukdoji Nagar on August 13 and sexually assaulted her. His brother also joined him in the act," a police officer said. He said the brothers shot nude photos and videos of the woman.

On August 14, Mukesh allegedly called up the woman at his house where his parents asked her to marry their son. "They threatened her of dire consequences if she failed to accept their demand before allowing her to go," the officer said.

He said Mukesh again contacted the woman over phone after some days and asked her to meet him in Hingna area under the pretext of deleting her pictures and videos. The officer said Mukesh raped the woman again at a room, following which she approached the police and lodged an FIR.

A case has been registered against the brothers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rape and criminal intimidation..

