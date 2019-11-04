International Development News
WW-II aircraft 'Silver Spitfire' lands in Nagpur

  Nagpur
  Updated: 04-11-2019 20:44 IST
An iconic World War 2 aircraft 'Silver Spitfire', which is on a historic world tour expedition, landed in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday. The vintage aircraft is expected to cover approximately a distance of 27000 miles across 29 countries with a stopover at 100 different locations, a defence release said.

"The aircraft entered Indian air space on November 2 at Kolkata and landed at Air Force Station, Sonegaon, (Nagpur) on Nov 4," it stated. The pilots of the aircraft Steve Brook and Matt Jones were welcomed by Gp Capt SK Tiwari, Station Commander, Air Force Station Sonegaon.

"The pilots interacted with station key personnel and shared their valuable experiences on their first ever historical trip in the iconic single-engine aircraft," the release stated. Embarking on the expedition from England in August, the pilots plan to fly through countries in which 'Spitfire' had flown during World War-II..

