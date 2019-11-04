International Development News
Man kills brother's ex-lover, sets body on fire in C'garh

  • Janjgir-Champa
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:25 IST
A 35-year-old woman in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh was killed and her body set on fire allegedly by the elder brother of a man she was earlier in a relationship with, police said on Monday. Sunita Kushwaha was hit on the head with a stone by Anwar Khan in Dihpara locality under Navgarh police station limits on Sunday night after she went to meet his younger brother Zameer, said an official.

"Sunita and Zameer fell in love while working in a private firm in Bilaspur. However, Zameer later quit the job and moved back to Navagarh and married another woman, which enraged Sunita who continued to pressurise him for marriage," said the official. On Sunday night, when Sunita reached Zameer's house, the latter was not there but his elder brother Anwar picked up a fight with her, he said.

"He hit her with a stone and then burnt her body. Anwar came to Navagarh police station after the incident and surrendered. We have charged him with murder," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

