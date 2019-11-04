Heavy rain likely in parts of Maha

Few places in the coastal Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive rainfall this week apart from isolated areas in Marathwada region, an IMD official said on Monday. He said heavy rainfall is likely at few places in Madhya Maharashtra while dry weather would prevail in Vidarbha in east Maharashtra.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, he said. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea.

