International Development News
Development News Edition

Manipur: Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 92 lakh in Tengnoupal

Troops of Assam Rifles have seized 19 packets of illegal drugs worth Rs 92 lakh from an individual in Tengnoupal's Khudengthabi area, Eastern Command of the Indian Army said on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tengnoupal (Manipur)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:20 IST
Manipur: Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 92 lakh in Tengnoupal
The accused, along with the recoveries, has been handed over to the police. (Picture courtesy: EasternCommand_IA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Troops of Assam Rifles have seized 19 packets of illegal drugs worth Rs 92 lakh from an individual in Tengnoupal's Khudengthabi area, Eastern Command of the Indian Army said on Monday.

According to the Eastern Command, the accused along with the recoveries have been handed over to the police for further investigation in the matter.

"Troops of Assam Rifles in Manipur seized 19 packets of contraband drugs worth Rs 92 lakh from an individual in Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal, Manipur on 3 Nov. The individual and the recoveries have been handed over to police for further investigation," Eastern Command tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read: Youngsters start using drugs out of curiosity, Boys’ Assembly hears

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish king greeted with protests in Catalonia

Several thousand demonstrators banged on kitchen pots and chanted Catalonia has no king on Monday in protest against a visit by the Spanish royal family to the capital of the region that has been hit by weeks of separatist protests.Attended...

Yediyurappa a double-headed snake, better known for twisting statements: Cong leader VS Ugrappa

Former MP and Congress leader VS Ugrappa on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Yediyurappa, saying that he is nothing but a double-headed snake, better known for twisting statements. Chief Minister Yediyurappa is trying to twist his statement...

ITF shifts Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

Ending weeks of speculation, the International Tenis Federation ITF on Monday decided to shift Indias Davis Cup tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue, saying safety of players and officials was its priority. The All India Tennis Association...

Woman architect molested in south Delhi

A woman architect was allegedly molested and assaulted by six unidentified men at an upscale colony in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The woman, who lives with her husband and two children at Sainik Farms, was on her way home from offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019