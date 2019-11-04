Manipur: Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 92 lakh in Tengnoupal

Troops of Assam Rifles have seized 19 packets of illegal drugs worth Rs 92 lakh from an individual in Tengnoupal's Khudengthabi area, Eastern Command of the Indian Army said on Monday.

According to the Eastern Command, the accused along with the recoveries have been handed over to the police for further investigation in the matter.

"Troops of Assam Rifles in Manipur seized 19 packets of contraband drugs worth Rs 92 lakh from an individual in Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal, Manipur on 3 Nov. The individual and the recoveries have been handed over to police for further investigation," Eastern Command tweeted. (ANI)

