J-K: Police arrest notorious drug peddler in Kulgam
Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler identified as Khurshid Bhat in Kulgam here and recovered contraband substances from his possession, Kashmir Zone Police said on Monday.
According to the police, Bhat is a resident of Sopat. Brown sugar, poppy and fukki were recovered from his possession.
"Police in Kulgam arrested a notorious drug peddler identified as Khurshid Bhat resident of Sopat. Contraband substances including brown sugar, poppy, fukki recovered. Case registered," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police from its account, which is not verified. (ANI)
