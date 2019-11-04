International Development News
Man jumps to death from 10th-floor balcony at Noida: Police

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of his 10th-floor flat here on Monday, police said. The incident took place around 10.30 am when the deceased, Gagan Gautam, was alone in his flat in Jaypee Pavilion Court in Sector 128, under Expressway Police Station limits, they added.

Gautam, a resident of Delhi's Shahdara, was married, but staying alone in the flat due to some family issues, a police officer said, adding that on earlier occasions, the deceased had thrown household items from the balcony. "According to a preliminary probe, the husband and wife had a bitter relationship, due to which the man was staying separately. He was going through some financial troubles as well. All these reasons prima facie appear to be the cause of his taking the extreme step," Station House Officer (SHO), Expressway Police Station, Bhuvnesh Kumar said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, he added. The family of the deceased had been informed, the SHO said.

