Criminal injured in gunfight with police in Gr Noida

A man allegedly involved in looting trucks was taken into custody after he got injured in an exchange of fire with police in Greater Noida on Monday night, officials said. The gunfight took place around 8 pm in Omincron 1 area, under Site 5 police station limits, during which another accused managed to flee the spot, a police official said.

"The local police were tipped off about the movement of these suspects involved in loots on trucks in the area after which the motorcycle-borne duo was intercepted by a police team but they opened fire," Greater Noida-2 Circle Officer Shraddha Pandey said. "Accused Sachin got hit by a bullet in retaliatory firing, while his partner Atul managed to escape taking cover in the darkness. A combing operation is underway to nab him," the officer said.

An illegal firearm along with ammunition was seized from the spot, while the injured accused taken to hospital, Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)