International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha: Sand boa snake worth Rs 50 lakh seized, one held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 09:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 09:31 IST
Maha: Sand boa snake worth Rs 50 lakh seized, one held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A red sand boa snake, which is a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, has been seized and one person arrested from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a watch near a bus stand in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai and seized the snake, worth around Rs 50 lakh in the illegal wildlife market, from one Prasad Jadhav (20) on Sunday, Navi Mumbai police's assistant inspector Nilesh Rane said.

Jadhav, who was trying to sell the reptile, was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Wildlife (Protection) Act, he said. Sand boas are used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic, and are in huge demand in the international market.

"The non-poisonous snake has a blunt tail with a rounded tip. A rounded head similar to the shape of its tail gives rise to a misbelief that it has two heads and is used to cheat people by claiming that it will bring good luck," Rane said. The police were trying to find out whom the accused wanted to sell the snake, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan badminton star treads coachless path to Olympic glory

Taipei, Nov 5 AFP Chou Tien-chen is taking the unusual step of gearing up for the 2020 Olympics without a coach, with his longtime physio and confidante shepherding him towards Tokyo gold. The soft-spoken and boyish 29-year-old, known for p...

Agra: Air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution

The Agra District Administration has installed two air purifier machines at the gates of the mughal era monument Taj Mahal to combat air pollution in the region. Sharing details of the initiative, RK Rathi, Executive Engineer, Agra Municipa...

Horse racing-Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup

Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup horse race at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday.Prince of Arran and Master of Reality were in a photo finish for second place. Also Read Kate Middleton, Prince William wrap up Pakist...

Black cat steals show during 'Monday Night Football'

New York Giants fans on Monday night were treated to something they seemingly seldom see these days -- a hometown favorite running untouched into the end zone. Only it wasnt a Giants player. Or a member of the Dallas Cowboys, either.With 5 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019