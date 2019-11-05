International Development News
Development News Edition

Air pollution slightly less in Delhi, but concerns persist

The past 24 hours have brought some relief to the people residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category in Delhi-NCR, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 09:33 IST
Air pollution slightly less in Delhi, but concerns persist
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The past 24 hours have brought some relief to the people residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category in Delhi-NCR, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). At 9 in the morning today, the overall AQI of Delhi docked at 381, which falls in the 'very poor' category. The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'.

At Dhirpur, the AQI was 271 in the morning, while in Mathura Road area it dipped to 'poor' category at 236. Furthermore, AQI near Chandni Chowk, Airport, Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 375, 234and 256 respectively. Locals especially the middle-aged people complained of breathless and fatigue urged the Delhi government to take requisite measures to combat the menace.

"The pollution is increasing in Delhi. The government must do something. My children are also getting affected," said Pramod Sharma, a local while speaking to ANI. "The government must roll out a policy so that the vehicles can be reduced on roads. I do cycling every day but now in this pollution, it is getting difficult for me. Things will become worse in the future if some actions are not taken," said Javed Ahmad, another local.

Due to a thick blanket of smog, the visibility in the city also dropped affecting the road traffic at major junctions such as Signature Bridge and Akshardham Temple road. To curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to till November 15, 2019. (ANI)

Also Read: Air 1uality improves marginally in the national capital

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie shifted to neutral venue

Following the latest advice given by the International Tennis Federations ITF independent security advisors, Indias Davis Cup tie in Pakistan has been shifted to a neutral venue. Following a review of the latest advice given by the ITFs ind...

Balanced Wizards blow past Pistons

Bradley Beal scored 22 points to lead six Washington players in double figures, and the Wizards pulled away in the second half to defeat the Detroit Pistons 115-99 on Monday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Troy Brown Jr. scored 14 poi...

Bayern ordered to improve after Kovac exit

Bayern Munichs stars have been told to knuckle down under interim coach Hansi Flick ahead of their Champions League clash with Olympiakos following Niko Kovacs sacking. Former Bayern and West Germany defender Andreas Brehme says the Bayern ...

De Grandhomme helps New Zealand to 180 against England

Nelson, Nov 5 AFP A sound middle-order partnership by Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor pushed New Zealand to 180 for seven batting first against England in the third Twenty20 international in Nelson on Tuesday. De Grandhomme smacked 55 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019