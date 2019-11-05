Art exhibition, award celebrate works by artists with disability

To celebrate the works of artists with disability, a new art award and exhibition was launched here in the capital. Organised by UNESCO, and Delhi-based organisation Youth4Job, the exhibition, inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Monday, showcased over 125 paintings by artists from 15 states across the country.

The exhibition and award, titled "Not Just Art" and "Discovering Ability", respectively, recognised and celebrated the artistic abilities of persons with disability, "who have hitherto remained a largely unrecognized talent pool". "Their art has been created by overcoming various challenges. It also helps them to express in colour what they cannot express in words and release their emotions. Hence 'Not Just Art'," the organisers said.

The seven artists, who won a cash prize of Rs 50,000, were Amrit Khurana, Rohit Anand, Mallika Khaneja, Y Raghavendra, Niral Hareshbhai Swati, Mohammed Yasar, and Durgesh Kumar Rathore. "Enabling the participation of persons with disabilities in artistic and cultural life is a key priority for UNESCO. Our collaboration with Youth4Jobs and HSBC to launch the 'Discovering Ability' Art Award builds on our portfolio of disability-focused interventions in India.

"This includes partnerships with leading cultural institutions to build accessible art galleries; using film to advocate for disability rights; promoting inclusive education for children with disabilities; and helping make libraries and archives disability-friendly," Eric Falt, Director UNESCO, New Delhi, said. The exhibition will be open for public till November 7.

