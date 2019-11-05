International Development News
Development News Edition

Art exhibition, award celebrate works by artists with disability

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:22 IST
Art exhibition, award celebrate works by artists with disability

To celebrate the works of artists with disability, a new art award and exhibition was launched here in the capital. Organised by UNESCO, and Delhi-based organisation Youth4Job, the exhibition, inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Monday, showcased over 125 paintings by artists from 15 states across the country.

The exhibition and award, titled "Not Just Art" and "Discovering Ability", respectively, recognised and celebrated the artistic abilities of persons with disability, "who have hitherto remained a largely unrecognized talent pool". "Their art has been created by overcoming various challenges. It also helps them to express in colour what they cannot express in words and release their emotions. Hence 'Not Just Art'," the organisers said.

The seven artists, who won a cash prize of Rs 50,000, were Amrit Khurana, Rohit Anand, Mallika Khaneja, Y Raghavendra, Niral Hareshbhai Swati, Mohammed Yasar, and Durgesh Kumar Rathore. "Enabling the participation of persons with disabilities in artistic and cultural life is a key priority for UNESCO. Our collaboration with Youth4Jobs and HSBC to launch the 'Discovering Ability' Art Award builds on our portfolio of disability-focused interventions in India.

"This includes partnerships with leading cultural institutions to build accessible art galleries; using film to advocate for disability rights; promoting inclusive education for children with disabilities; and helping make libraries and archives disability-friendly," Eric Falt, Director UNESCO, New Delhi, said. The exhibition will be open for public till November 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Maldives bans group over Islamic radicalization report

Colombo, Nov 5 AP The Maldives government says it has dissolved an activist group after it found that a report published by the organization on religious radicalization had contents against Islamic laws. The Maldives ministry of community e...

Matthew McConaughey joins Instagram

Matthew McConaughey made his debut on Instagram on his 50th birthday. The Oscar-winning actor, who celebrated his special day on November 4, shared the update with his fans and followers on Twitter.Born November the 4th 1969, got my dads na...

Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond, asks Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig dismissed a reporters suggestion that Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired to punch up the script of the new Bond movie No Time to Die and make it more inclusive. The actor, who is returning as James Bond for the...

Senegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round

West Africas Senegal, considered a frontier petroleum market, on Tuesday announced an oil and gas licensing round.The licensing round will be for three offshore blocks and the legal phase will conclude in late January, said oil minister Mah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019