Two persons killed after their motorcycle rams into stationary harvester machine

Two persons died after the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed into a harvester machine at Kadipur village under the Manjhanpur police station area, officials said on Tuesday. The accident took place on Monday night when the motorcyclists rammed into a stationary harvester machine while overtaking a truck, Manjhanpur SHO Uday Veer Singh said.

Both the victims, identified as Amit (28) and Ram Ratan (20), died on the spot, the officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

